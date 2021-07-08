Harley rider, passenger killed in collision near Madera. CHP describes crash

Chyron

The male rider of a Harley-Davidson, 67, and his female passenger, 63, both from Chowchilla, were killed late Wednesday night in a collision with a Hyundai east of Madera, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision took place about 11:12 p.m. as the couple were westbound on Highway 145 approaching Island Drive. Mark Cully, 60, of Coarsegold, was eastbound in the Hyundai. The CHP said Cully attempted a left turn in front of the motorcycle and the Harley rider was unable to avoid a collision. The couple were thrown to the roadway. The operator of the motorcycle was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. The passenger was taken to Madera Community Hospital, where she passed away.

The CHP said Cully was uninjured.

The names of the victims will be released by the Madera County Coroner’s Office.