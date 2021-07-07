With triple-digit heat expected in Fresno, here’s a list of ways to stay cool this weekend

Pop up shelters line the shoreline of Shaver Lake’s Eastwood cove, July 3, 2021, to celebrate the 4th of July holiday, which drew hundreds to the lake, after a year-long hiatus due to Covid and the Creek Fire. jwalker@fresnobee.com

The National Weather Service is predicting a days-long heat wave beginning on Thursday and running through Monday.

The city of Fresno is prepping for the onslaught by opening its Cooling Centers — all 10 of them, all at community centers. The Romain Playground, Holmes Playground, Inspiration Park, Einstein Park, Melody Park, Mary Ella Brown, Ted C. Wills, Frank H. Ball, Mosqueda and Pinedale community centers are all open from 1-7 p.m. until further notice.

The weather service has issued a excessive heat watch starting Friday and is warning people of what should be well-known to anyone who has endured a summer in Fresno (but probably warrants saying again) — stay hydrated, wear light, loose-fitting clothing and avoid going outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Keeping that in mind, here are some other ways to avoid (or at least make peace with) the heat this weekend.

Find the water

OK, so there is an ocean a few hours away and one can assume a massive number of Fresno-area residents will be streaming to the Central Coast this weekend. There are also any number of lakes and rivers in proximity (see this list from GoFresnoCounty.com).

Just steer clear of the canals.

The weather service’s heat warning is for elevations below 5,000, so getting up into the mountains isn’t a bad idea. Both Shaver and Huntington are above that mark (Shaver at 5,627 feet and Huntington at 6,955 feet). As a bonus, this week is the start of the annual High Sierra Regatta sailboat races at Huntington Lake.

At the movies

Historically, movie theaters do well during heat waves. Where better to spend a couple hours or so than someplace with free air conditioning, a giant screen and great sound syste?

That may not quite translate to a post-pandemic world where potential moviegoers might be wary of crowds and movie studios haven’t gotten back to their full release schedules, but Marvel does have another superhero movie out this weekend.

“Blackwidow” opens Friday.

Other viewing options in Fresno included the latest in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, the latest in the “Purge” franchise, the latest in the “Boss Baby” franchise, the latest in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”franchise ... you get the drift. If current releases are not your thing, Regal Cinema in Clovis is screening extended editions of the three “Lord of the Rings” films starting Friday.

Each clocks in at over three hours so ... best bang for your buck?

Get underground, literally

The Forestiere Underground Gardens were pretty much built to escape the oppressive Fresno heat, so you could do worse than an hour-long guided walking tour through the open-air museum. Tours are offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with reservations.