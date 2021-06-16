So, you’re finally heading out. Here’s a mega list of Fresno-area events to check out

Note to those awaiting a hard reopening on entertainment options after a year-plus hiatus:

Event calendars are quickly filling up.

That’s both the usual annual events — last weekend’s Big Hat Days, or Juneteeth and July Fourth celebrations — but also art, theater and music, and even the occasional downtown block party.

Here is a comprehensive, if not totally complete, list of events, through December. Bookmark this story and come back. It will get updated.

Downtown block party

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company host a soccer-themed El Fuego block party at its downtown beer garden, 745 Fulton St., noon Saturday. Free.

Juneteenth

The Fresno Juneteenth Collaborative Committee hosts the Annual Juneteenth Celebration, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Frank H Ball Park, 760 Mayor Ave. Free.

Pride month

Kingsburg Pride Celebration, 3 p.m. June 26, Coffee Pot Park, 1460 Marion St. Kingsburg, Free.

2nd Annual Illuminate our Pride, 5 p.m. June 26, Fresno EOC Sanctuary LGBTQ Resource Center, 1252 Fulton St. Free.

Pride Weekend, June 26-27, Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden, 745 Fulton St.

4th of July celebrations

Fresno Grizzlies post game fireworks celebrations, July 2-4 following the games. Chukchansi Park.

Independence Day Fireworks Show, 6 p.m. July 3, Shaver Lake.

Electric Sky Independence Weekend Celebration, 3 p.m. July 3, Granite Park, 4000 N. Cedar Ave. Free.

Bass Lake fireworks and boat parade, 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4, Bass Lake.

Art and theater

Friday

“This Random World,” June 18-Aug. 8, 2nd Space Theater, 928 E. Olive Ave. $18-$20.

Sunday

“Sunday Night Live,” featuring cast members from ”In the Meantime” and “Brunch,” 7:30 p.m. 2nd Space Theater, 928 E. Olive Ave. $20.

“Matilda,” evening and matinee performances through Sunday. Fresno Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St. $22.

July

ArtHop, 5-8 p.m. July 1, various locations. Free.

“Nunsence,” through July 11, Roger Rockas, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. $33-$62.

“Dear Daddy Long Legs,” July 15-Sept. 12, Roger Rockas, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. $33-$62.

August

“Barefoot in the Park,” Aug. 13-Oct. 10, 2nd Space Theater, 928 E. Olive Ave. $18-$20.

September

“The Addams Family,” Sept. 16-Nov. 7, Roger Rockas, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. $33-$62.

October

“Holly Jolly Holidays,” Oct. 29- Dec. 19., 2nd Space Theater, 928 E. Olive Ave. $18-$20.

November

“Elf,” Nov. 11- Jan. 9, 2022, Roger Rockas, 1226 N. Wishon Ave. $33-$62.

December

“Descendants, the musical,” Dec. 3-12, Fresno Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St. $22.

Extreme: trucks and bulls

Friday

Monster Truck Nitro tour, 7:30 p.m., also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fresno Fairgrounds. $15-$23.

August

PBR Fresno Invitational, 7 p.m. Aug. 28 and 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Save Mart Center $23-$178.

Live entertainment, music + comedy

Friday

Los Lobos, 7 p.m., The Wakehouse, 850 N. Kings River Road, Reedley. $40-$50.

Boots in the Park, with Chris Young, 4 p.m., Granite Park 3950 N. Cedar Ave. $69-179.

Sunday

Leaving Austin, 7 p.m. Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia. $15. All ages.

June 26

Emerald Dream, with Gareth Emery, 7 p.m., Chukchansi Park. $33.

July

Snow tha Product, 6 p.m., July 10, Chukchansi Park. $30.

Cloudship and Big Elk + Special Guests, 8 p.m. July 15, Fulton 55, 875 Divisidero Ave. $7-$10.

Sun Kissed, 7 p.m., July 17, Chukchansi Park. $30.

Foreigner, 8 p.m. July 27, Saroyan Theatre. $33-$133.50.

August

Good Vibes Summer tour with Rebelution, 4 p.m. Aug. 5, Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park. $37.50. All ages.

Niki J Crawford 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Painted Table event center, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave. $45-$55.

Electric Six, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, 8/31/21, Fulton 55, 875 Divisidero Ave. $15-$18.

September

Boots in the Park, with Jon Pardi, 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Granite Park. $59-$149.

Berner, 6 p.m., Sept. 11, Chukchansi Park. $50-$75.

Alejandro Fernández, 8 p.m. Sept. 12, Save Mart Center. $30.50-$200.50.

Strawberry Girls, 7 p.m. Sept. 12, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern. $15. All ages.

Weathers, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern. $15. All ages.

Diez y Seis, with Tierra, Frankie J, Malo and more 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Selland Arena. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Tab Benoit’s Swampland Jam, 7 p.m. Sept. 18, Fulton 55, 875 Divisidero Ave. $35-$39.

Pepe Aguilar, 8 p.m. Sept. 19, Save Mart Center. $40.50-$150.

An Evening with Michael Buble, 8 p.m. Sept. 28, Save Mart Center. $68-$165.50.

October

Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Save Mart Center. $41.50-$76.50.

The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Save Mart Center. $43.75-$133.25.

Luke Bryan, 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Save Mart Center. $34.75-$100.75.

Chromero DJ Set, 9 p.m. Oct. 28, Fulton 55, 875 Divisidero Ave. $15-$30.

November

Florida Georgia Line, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, Save Mart Center. $39.50-$129.50.

George Lopez, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Saroyan Theatre. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Banda MS, 8 p.m. Nov. 21, Save Mart Center. $59-$309.

December

Brantley Gilbert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Save Mart Center. $31-$67.

Christian Nodal, 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Save Mart Center. $35-$149.50.

Clint Black with Lisa Hartman Black, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, Saroyan Theatre. $33.50-$123.

Tommy Castro, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, Painted Table event center, 5080 N. Blackstone Ave. $55-$60.