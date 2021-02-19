Witnesses at pro-Armenia rally say alleged stabber approached ‘without hesitation’

Three people were stabbed during the “Stand with Armenia” protest Wednesday night near River Park Shopping Center in northeast Fresno. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Witnesses who were present when a 41-year-old man stabbed several people at an October pro-Armenia rally in Fresno had a chance to testify in court Thursday.

They said they saw an angry Jaime Fonseca of Fresno confront a group of peaceful Armenian demonstrators near River Park Shopping Center.

After hearing testimony from witnesses, Judge Adolfo Corona ruled Thursday that Fonseca will be tried on two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a lead cane or blackjack.

The judge dropped one of the assault charges saying there was not enough evidence to find Fonseca guilty.

While both sides agree a stabbing took place, the defense is arguing the demonstrators were the aggressors — not Fonseca.

The incident

Police said Fonseca was in his vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. in the northbound lane of Blackstone Avenue near Nees Avenue when a group of pro-Armenian demonstrators began spilling into the intersection, temporarily blocking the flow of traffic.

About 150 demonstrators gathered that night to call for an end to the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The demonstration was mostly peaceful, until traffic began to back up on Blackstone and motorists were becoming frustrated.

Among those stuck in traffic was Fonseca.

Witnesses testified he confronted the demonstrators and began yelling at them to move.

Armed with a type of club and knife, Fonseca allegedly tore down a sign carried by some of the demonstrators, witnesses said.

One of the demonstrators, Arshak Gharibyan, 28, testified during Fonseca’s preliminary hearing the defendant was angry and cursing at the crowd.

“I saw him with a metal stick in his hand as he was passing by me when I tried to take it out of his hands,” Gharibyan said. “Then he stabbed me around my elbow and I felt my arm got weak.”

Gharibyan was among three people slashed by Fonseca. Gharibyan suffered about a 20-inch gash on his arm requiring 15 to 20 stitches.

Another demonstrator was cut in the chest and a third was cut in the finger.

Was it self-defense?

Fonseca’s public defender Jason Westerfeld said his client was being surrounded by the demonstrators and acted out of self-defense. He also questioned Gharibyan about whether the intent of the demonstration was to block traffic and create a scene.

“He (Fonseca) responded with what he considered reasonable force to protect himself,” Westerfeld said.

Prosecutor Alison Wilson said Fonseca was the aggressor and came at the protesters in a threatening manner.

“He got out of his car wielding a big wooden stick in one hand and a knife in the other hand,” Wilson said. “And then he approaches the people carrying the sign without hesitation.“

After the attack, Fonseca got back in his car, fled the scene and rammed a couple of vehicles to get out of traffic, police said. He was later arrested.

Fonseca will be arraigned on March 5 and his bail is set a $115,000.