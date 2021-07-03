Local
Crews respond as afternoon brush fire breaks out near Woodward Park in north Fresno
Fire crews responded to a brush fire Saturday afternoon in the river bottom next to Woodward Park in north Fresno.
The California Highway Patrol reported calls of a fire in or near the park off Friant Road about 1:15 p.m.
Several engines were on the scene with additional resources arriving as of 2:30 p.m.
A large smoke plume could be seen from across the city, including at Herndon and Palm avenues.
Fire crews are battling winds that are moving flames toward Friant Road and using backfires to keep the blaze from progressing.
It does not appear that the park is threatened at his time.
According to the CHP, Friant is closed at Rice Road and traffic is backed up to Copper Avenue.
This story will be updated.
