Crews respond as afternoon brush fire breaks out near Woodward Park in north Fresno

Fire crews responded to a brush fire Saturday afternoon in the river bottom next to Woodward Park in north Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol reported calls of a fire in or near the park off Friant Road about 1:15 p.m.

Several engines were on the scene with additional resources arriving as of 2:30 p.m.

Smoke can be seen at Herndon and Palm avenues from a river-bottom fire near Woodwark Park on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Fresno, California.

A large smoke plume could be seen from across the city, including at Herndon and Palm avenues.

Fire crews are battling winds that are moving flames toward Friant Road and using backfires to keep the blaze from progressing.

Crews battle a brush fire near Woodward Park in Fresno, CA, on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee

It does not appear that the park is threatened at his time.

#FriantFire Firefighters are assisting @DeptFresno with a wildland fire burning N Friant Rd x Champlain, Fresno. The fire is burning on the Fresno side of the San Joaquin River north of Woodward park. @FresnoCoFire sending one Battalion Chief, 6 engines, and Dozer 43 to assist. pic.twitter.com/xNzCQSaU5Y — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) July 3, 2021

According to the CHP, Friant is closed at Rice Road and traffic is backed up to Copper Avenue.

This story will be updated.