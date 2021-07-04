Thousands lose power as crews also fight fire that broke out near Sierra High in Tollhouse

PG&E map shows the extent of a power outage in the Tollhouse, California area on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Thousands of customers were without power Sunday while emergency crews were battling a small fire near Sierra High School in Tollhouse.

A PG&E outage map showed some 3,057 customers were affected in and around the Fresno County foothill community.

Power restoration was estimated for around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. The PG&E website stated the utility was investigating the cause of the outage.

Lodge Road near the high school was closed as crews battled what was described as a vegetation fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure was between the Highway 168 four-lane and just east of the school, which is at 33326 Lodge Road.

Cal Fire’s Dan Urias said forward progress of the flames has been stopped, with less than an acre burned. Cal Fire believes the fire did cause the outage, with some power lines down.

It didn’t appear as if any structures were under threat, the CHP stated.