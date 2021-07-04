Shaver Lake Fourth of July celebration a relief for Fresno-area families after hard year

The Fresno area dived back into the Fourth of July weekend after a year on COVID-19 lockdown, taking in a warm Saturday at Shaver Lake with its traditional holiday boat parade and fireworks show.

“My kids are having a blast,” said Luis Martinez from Parlier, who was at Shaver Lake with his family. “They’re so excited to come out here because they’ve been cooped up at home doing (distance) learning and finally get to enjoy a little bit of the water.”

Most local holiday fireworks attractions were canceled last year, including the Kiwanis Club Freedom Fest in Clovis, the Fresno Grizzlies show at Chukchansi Park, and Bass Lake.

Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Merced, and Kern counties were all under state coronavirus restrictions, with indoor dining in restaurants and entertainment venues shut down.

“It’s nice to finally kind of get back to normal and see the fireworks on the water,” said Antonio Fabila from Clovis.

The Grizzlies planned to stage another fireworks show on Sunday after their game against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Team president Derek Franks said it would be the biggest of its three this weekend.