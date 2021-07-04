Together again: Fresno Grizzlies’ weekend fireworks show promises big Sunday finale

A big crowd returned to Chukchansi Park this weekend to watch the Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

But the main event was the fireworks shows that came with the baseball game, and the 6,969 fans in attendance on Friday were treated to a show. Fans on Saturday were treated, as well.

Grizzlies President Derek Franks promises Sunday’s show will be the biggest of the three after the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus.

“This feels like a do-over for our opening weekend that we wanted to have originally after missing an entire season,” Franks said. “This is the best crowd we’ve had all year because the restrictions are loosened, and we’re just enjoying the fact that because it feels like old times again.”

Fans such as Jason Kyle of Fresno brought his three kids to the game to enjoy Splash Park and the fireworks.

A large crowd watches from the stands as a Fourth of July fireworks show begins at Chukchansi Park following a game between the Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The Grizzlies won the game 2-1. There are two more fireworks shows scheduled for Saturday and Sunday’s games. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

“It’s nice seeing people out and about and actually not having to wear a mask and not worry about being six feet apart,” he said.

“It’s refreshing. Lines (on the concourse) are a bit longer now, but, other than that, it’s awesome.”

First pitch for Sunday’s game is 6:35 p.m.