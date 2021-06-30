Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash in Fresno. Pickup driver hospitalized

A motorcycle rider died Wednesday in a high-speed crash with a pickup truck at East Gettysburg and North Barton avenues in northeast Fresno, police reported.

The collision took place about 11:30 a.m. as the rider was eastbound on Gettysburg at a high rate of speed when the driver of a Honda pickup, who was at a stop sign in the northbound lane of Barton, turned left onto Gettysburg, said Sgt Mark Van Wyhe.

The rider collided with the driver side door of the pickup and died at the scene. A woman driving the Honda was also injured and taken to a hospital.

Van Wyhe said it was not yet clear how fast the motorcycle was going, but an explosion of parts from the bike made it apparent that it was a violent impact. An investigation by the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was underway.