Here are the Blue Fire evacuations still in place for the Fresno County wildfire

Viewed from about a mile away and through heat waves, a fire tanker drops a load of retardant on the Blue Fire, south of Shaver Lake, June 30, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fire crews continued to make progress on the Blue Fire, as the wildfire continues to burn near Shaver Lake in California’s Sierra National forest.

The blaze located south of Shaver Lake had been held to 400 acres, with 25% containment Thursday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders and warnings on Wednesday for areas around Bretz Mill Campground, though only two homes in the evacuation area had been threatened.

An online mapping tool, where residents can check for evacuation orders, wasn’t working on Wednesday. The server may have been overloaded by clicks, according to the sheriff’s department.

It is now operational.

There are currently evacuation orders for four areas (K6H, K6I, K6J and K6K, as listed on the map).

Nine additional areas are under an evacuation warning. They are K2F, K2G, K2H, K5J, K5K, K5N, K5O and K6M.

Residents can use the map to determine in which area they live.

The sheriff’s office is also delivering alerts through the Everbridge app. The free app is available on iTunes and Google Play and sends updates and alerts directly to your mobile device through call, text or email. Text and email alerts may include web links.