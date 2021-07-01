Blue Fire update: Teams strengthen containment lines, attack active areas near Shaver

Firefighters in the Sierra National Forest continued Thursday morning to strengthen containment lines around the Blue Fire, six miles south of Shaver Lake.

Spokesman Alex Olow said the fire has burned 400 acres and is 40 percent contained. He said crews were concentrating on attacking active burn areas near the lines.

The fire erupted Tuesday afternoon, forcing evacuations for residents along Road 10S02, (Peterson Mill) to Nutmeg Saddle, including Bretz Mill Camp.

The blaze was burning in a northwest direction, toward a ridge line at Soaproot Saddle and an area burned by the 2020 Creek Fire, the largest fire event in California History.

This story will be updated.