Where’s the Blue Fire? See exactly where the Fresno County fire has burned

The silhouette of a tree is seen as the orange glow of the Blue Fire is visible south of Shaver Lake near midnight Tuesday night, June 29, 2021 near Tollhouse.
The silhouette of a tree is seen as the orange glow of the Blue Fire is visible south of Shaver Lake near midnight Tuesday night, June 29, 2021 near Tollhouse. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Since it started Tuesday afternoon, the Blue Fire has consumed about 400 acres in the Sierra National Forest, south of Shaver Lake in eastern Fresno County. This series of maps pins down the area where it is burning.

The fire area is about 40 miles northeast of Clovis and as of Thursday morning is about 25% contained. It’s near the area where the Creek Fire – the largest single wildland fire in California since records began in the early 1900s – burned almost 380,000 acres last fall.

The fire is named for the Blue Canyon area where it was discovered. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, according to data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The fire covers an area that includes Big Creek Road and Soaproot Saddle Road, west of the Bretz Mill Campground and as of Thursday morning is burning in a northwesterly direction at a moderate rate of spread. Fire officials report that 175 firefighters are engaged in battling the blaze.

