Motorcyclist testing new bike injured in crash with a pickup truck in Fresno, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A motorcyclist sustained major injuries Wednesday evening after a crash with a pickup truck in southeast Fresno.

The crash happened at 8:22 p.m. at South Clovis and East Central avenues when the motorcyclist pulled in front of the truck and lost control, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike Salas said.

The rider was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in serious condition while the driver of the pickup has minor injuries.

Salas said the rider was testing out the bike and wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.