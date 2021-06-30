Driver in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in central Fresno, police say

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in central Fresno sent two people to the hospital, police said.

The collision happened at 3:34 p.m., at West Griffith Way and North West Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno police Lt. Rob Beckwith said a silver four-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Griffith Way and was making a left turn to go northbound onto West when a black four-door Audi traveling southbound on West appeared to have run the red light. The vehicles collided in the intersection, sending debris along the roadway.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries and is in critical condition, Beckwith said. The other driver suffered moderate injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as authorities investigate the crash.