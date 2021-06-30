Log truck crashes on Hwy. 168 in Fresno County, forcing closure of 4-lane section, CHP says

A commercial logging truck traveling on the four-lane in Fresno County crashed Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened at 3:32 p.m., at Highway 168 at Beal Fire Road, when the driver experienced brake failure, causing the the truck, trailer and load of logs to overturn, California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike Salas said.

The driver of the truck was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major non-life threatening injuries.

The logs and truck/trailer were blocking all lanes of Highway 168, and the closure was expected to last another hour.

Cal Fire was assisting in log removal, Salas said.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the collision.