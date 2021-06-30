This 64-year-old hiker’s body was found in Yosemite. Park Service searching for clues

The body of a 64-year-old hiker has been in found in Yosemite National Park, the park service announced Wednesday on social media.

The body of James Youngblom was found at LeConte Falls, located on the high cascade on the Tuolumne River, on June 25. The park service did not announce where Youngblom was from.

Investigators are looking into what led up to the death and are looking for anyone who may know him or what led up to his death.

Youngblom is described as 5-feet-8 and 160 pounds with blond hair and blond eyes. He was hiking alone from White Wolf up the Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne to the Glen Aulin trailhead.

Anyone with information is asked to call 888-653-0009.