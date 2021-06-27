8-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in Fresno home

An 8-year-old boy is in the hospital after apparently accidentally shooting himself at a southwest Fresno home, police say.

According to Lt. Paul Cervantes, the shooting took place at a home near Atchison and Plumas streets early Sunday morning. The 8-year-old had accidentally shot himself in his hand.

The boy was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Cervantes said that the family is cooperating with the investigation and the weapon has been recovered

No arrest had been made.

This shooting comes just a day after a 3-year-old Fresno child suffered a fatal self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound to his head.