Fresno police plan big gun lock giveaway in wake of toddler’s death

Fresno police plan to distribute 1,000 gun locks this week after the death of Jace Alexander, 2, who shot himself July 9 after finding a loaded firearm in a northwest Fresno home.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the giveaway would begin Tuesday on National Night Out Day. The locks, provided free to police by Project Child Safe, will also be available at police headquarters.

Jace died after he found the weapon at a home n the 300 block of West Audubon Drive on a Saturday afternoon. Oscar Ramos, 35, faces felony charges of criminal storage of a firearm in the case because police say he did not secure the weapon either in a safe or with a gun lock.

In a previous case in 2011 involving a child, a Fresno man, Jarred Dubois, then, 34, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of criminal storage of a firearm after a 6-year-old girl was shot and killed by her toddler brother.

The chief noted that on the day Jace died, there were two other deaths in the United States involving children and firearms. He noted that there are 1.7 million children in the nation who live in homes where firearms are not properly secured.

“What we really want to do is send a message that the death of Jace Alexander was not in vain,” said Dyer.

The locks will be available at the following locations:

▪ Fink White Boys & Girls Club, 535 South Trinity Avenue, from 4 to 7 p.m.

▪ Wesley United Methodiist Church, 1343 East Barstow Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m.

▪ Inspiration Park, 5770 West Gettysburg Avenue, from 6 to 9 p.m.

▪ Summer Parks Apartments, 1255 N. Winery, from 5 to 7 p.m.

▪ Fresno Police Headquarters, M Street and Mariposa Mall