‘It’s tragic:’ Boy, 3, dies after gun goes off at a Fresno home, police say

A 3-year-old child was killed Saturday morning after a gun went off at a central Fresno home.

Officers responded at 8:30 a.m. to a shooting call in the 1700 block West Clinton Avenue, where they found the boy suffering from what apparently was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The child was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson said the boy’s parents and other children were inside the home when the gun went off. The boy’s father found his son inside a bedroom with the gun.

The father remained at the home to speak to detectives while the boy’s mother went with him to the hospital.

“It’s your parents’ worst nightmare,” Hudson said. “Horrible scene. Obviously it’s a tragic situation where officers had to respond to something that bad. It’s certainly horrible for the parents that they have to go though it, too. It’s tragic.”

Detectives were investigating to see how the child got hold of the gun and if any charges are warranted. “Nothing at this point has been ruled out,” Hudson said.