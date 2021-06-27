Man killed in hit-and-run along Highway 41 identified while search for driver continues

The man killed late Friday in a hit and run incident on Highway 41 has been identified as Jordan Miranda of Fresno.

His name was released Sunday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as authorities continued to search for the driver and car suspected of hitting him near Ashlan Avenue.

Miranda, 31, had been involved in a single-car accident as he headed south on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. He stopped to check for damage to his SUV, stepped into the third lane of traffic and was struck by another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A car sits on the shoulder of Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue in Fresno at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run collision late Friday night. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

The driver of the second vehicle fled, according to the CHP, which received reports of the crash about 11:30 p.m. The vehicle was described as a gray sedan.

A passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to call the CHP at 559-705-2200.

