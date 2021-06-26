Driver who crashed on Fresno highway killed in hit-and-run. Who CHP is looking for

A man was killed while standing in the roadway in a hit-and-run collision along Highway 41 in Fresno late Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received reports about 11:30 p.m. of the crash on Highway 41 near Ashlan Avenue and arrived to find a man lying along the roadway outside of his SUV, according to Sgt. Nicholas Norton.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Norton said.

The man was driving his SUV with a woman in the passenger seat traveling southbound on Highway 41 before being involved in a solo crash, according to CHP.

While the man was outside of the SUV to inspect the damage, he stepped into the third lane of Highway 41 and was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, CHP said.

The woman in the passenger seat of the SUV suffered minor injuries Norton said.

The fleeing vehicle was described as a gray sedan.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is asked to call the CHP at 559-705-2200.

Fresno Bee staff writer Larry Valenzuela contributed to this report.