Repairs keep wave pool closed at Fresno water park as investigation of man’s death continues

A key feature of a Fresno water park remains indefinitely closed for repairs while an investigation into a man’s death there nearly a week ago also continues.

The wave pool at the Island Waterpark is shut down for what were described as “surface repairs” identified as being needed during the ongoing investigation, general manager Bob Martin told The Bee on Saturday.

California’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration (Cal/OSHA) is looking into the death of Sirenio Cortez Coronado, 46, of Dinuba, who was pulled by lifeguards from the wave pool shortly before 1 p.m. June 20.

Coronado later died at the hospital.

The wave pool was closed the day after the incident on Father’s Day. Repairs are being done on the bottom of the pool, Martin said.

Island Waterpark in Fresno, California is seen Sunday, June 20, 2021, hours after a man was reported to have drowned there. The park remained open for the Father’s Day weekend crowd. Larry Valenzuela The Fresno Bee

Results of an autopsy to determine how the man died are pending. Police initially responded to a report of a possible drowning.

“We are sorry to report that the Wave Pool will be closed until further notice,” the water park stated in a social media post this week. “Unfortunately, we have been instructed by the state and county that there are surface repairs that need to be done before we are able to reopen the wave pool. We apologize for this inconvenience.”

Martin said state inspectors were on site for four days.

How long the pool will be closed, Martin said, depends on how quickly they can locate paint for the repaired area.

“As you are aware there is a national shortage on almost everything,” he said, “then when you find it the shipping is very slow.”

Island Waterpark otherwise remains open.

The park said it would prove refunds to customers who bought tickets before June 26 in anticipation of being able to use the wave pool. A sign has been in place since June 21 at the ticket office notifying customers of the closure.