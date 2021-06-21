Popular Fresno water park feature closed day after Dinuba man, 46, dies in wave pool

Island Waterpark in Fresno, California is seen Sunday, June 20, 2021, hours after a man was reported to have drowned there. The park remained open for the Father’s Day weekend crowd. The Fresno Bee

The wave pool at Fresno’s Island Waterpark will be closed until further notice per state requirements, according to a sign posted on Monday at the ticket office the day after a man possibly drowned there.

The other attractions at the park, which features tube, body, raft and mat water slides as well as the wave pool, remain open. There was a crowd of several hundred at the park on Monday as temperatures in the Fresno area again soared past 100 degrees, riding the water slides, floating on inner tubes down its Waimea River or lounging in the shade.

The man who possibly drowned on Father’s Day at the popular park on Barstow Avenue west of Highway 99 was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday as Sirenio Cortez Coronado, 46, of Dinuba.

An autopsy was performed, but the results have not yet been released by the county coroner’s office.

Fresno Police arrived on the scene shortly before 1 p.m. with Fire Department paramedics already conducting CPR on Cortez Coronado. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased around 1:30 p.m. The incident was considered a medical aid issue by police officers at the scene, and detectives are not investigating.

Island Waterpark reopened on May 23 after missing a 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.