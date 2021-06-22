Cal/OSHA investigating after possible drowning in wave pool at Fresno water park

Island Waterpark in Fresno, California is seen Sunday, June 20, 2021, hours after a man was reported to have drowned there. The park remained open for the Father’s Day weekend crowd. The Fresno Bee

The California Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the possible Father’s Day drowning in the wave pool at the Island Waterpark in Fresno.

The investigation is being handled by the Amusement Ride and Tramway permanent amusement ride unit.

“We can confirm that we were notified of the incident and we are investigating,” a Cal/OHSA spokesperson said Tuesday.

Bob Martin, general manager of the popular water park on Barstow Avenue, did not return a phone message. The wave pool was closed on Monday and again Tuesday, according to a park employee.

The Amusement Ride and Tramway Unit handles inspections following a complaint or the notification of an accident or other problem, as well as operational inspections and approving the operation of new amusement rides and announced and unannounced operational inspections in conjunction with annual audits of the records of permanent amusement rides in the state.

Sirenio Cortez Coronado, 46, of Dinuba was pulled from the Island Waterpark wave pool shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday. Fresno Fire Department personnel administered CPR before transporting Cortez Coronado to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m.

Results of an autopsy performed by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have not been released. Fresno Police at the scene considered the incident a medical aid issue, and detectives from the department are not investigating.