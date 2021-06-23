High-speed crash in front of Edison High in Fresno. Three with injuries

Three people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in a high-speed crash in front of Edison High School in southwest Fresno. A utility pole was snapped at its base in the incident.

Fresno police Sgt. Pete Boyer said the black Nissan was being driven at “a really unsafe speed” for an unknown reason when it slammed into the pole and continued on for about another 100 feet. The crash took place about noon.

Three adults, two men and a woman, suffered seat belt abrasions in the crash. An infant in a child seat appeared to be uninjured.

Boyer said it did not appear that anyone was under the influence, but police were trying determine which of the males was driving, because they were getting conflicting information. Officers were looking for an eyewitness for information about who was behind the wheel.