Home and two cars a total loss for Fresno family after fire. Family of 5 displaced

An early-morning fire in southeast Fresno left a family of five without a home Wednesday, the Fresno Fire Department reported.

The blaze erupted in a garage about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Hamilton and South Sierra Vista avenues, near the major intersection of East Butler and South Chestnut avenues.

Battalion Chief Dan O’Meara said firefighters found the garage of the home fully involved in fire when they arrived. The flames spread quickly to the attic of the home, but the two adults and three children were able to escape the burning structure.

The fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., but the home and two vehicles near the garage were a total loss, even though firefighters kept the fire from reaching the bedrooms of the house. The cause is under investigation.