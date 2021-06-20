Wildfire report leads to evacuation warning off Highway 41 near Coarsegold

People in an area near Coarsegold were under an evacuation warning early Sunday night for a wildfire said to be burning off Highway 41.

No information on the size of the blaze was available, The warning — a voluntary level of alert indicating a potential threat to life and property — was in effect near the highway and its intersection with Road 415, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

The alert was issued by the sheriff’s agency just after 6 p.m.

As usual in the case of a warning, the Sheriff’s Office cautioned people not to wait for a mandatory order to leave if they feel threatened. Those with pets or livestock also are always encouraged to allow for extra time to make their way to safety.

Those in need of evacuation assistance can call 559-675-7770.

The wildfire is the latest in a series of smaller blazes that have kept firefighters busy in Madera and Fresno counties and throughout California as the state deals with growing drought conditions.

Extreme hot weather, which saw high-temperature records fall in Fresno and elsewhere in the central San Joaquin Valley on Friday and Saturday, add to the danger as well as the challenges facing firefighters battling the flames.

Cal Fire reports 19,070 acres have burned in 3,432 incidents across the state this year. No deaths have been reported, but 20 structures have been damaged or destroyed.