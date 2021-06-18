Three wildfires burning in San Joaquin Valley south of Fresno. Largest is 400 acres

Firefighters in Tulare County are battling a trio of wildfires that started in the past 24 hours.

The largest, called the Success Fire, has burned 400 acres and was 30% contained Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. That fire is burning off of Success Valley and Reservation roads, south of highway 190, east of Porterville.

A second fire, the Nettle Fire, is burning close by on the Tule Indian Reservation, near Eagle Mountain Casino.

The third fire, known as the Antelope Fire, has burned 20 acres and is 30% contained. That fire is at Avenue 380 and Road 208, northeast of Woodlake.

All three fires started on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning when thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds were seen in the area.