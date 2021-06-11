Quick-thinking Fresno police officer saves motorcyclist’s life after crashing into a canal

A Fresno Police officer is being viewed as a hero for saving a motorcyclist’s life Thursday evening east-central Fresno

The incident occurred at 7:32 p.m., where the motorcyclist went into a canal at McKinley Avenue between Clovis and Peach avenues.

An off-duty Fresno Police officer, identified as 23-year veteran Thao Xiong, saw the motorcyclist for unknown reasons lose control and went into the canal.

Xiong made a quick reaction based on his knowledge of where the water was flowing in a particular direction since he works in the area, according to Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

“He was quick with his vehicle and drove farther downstream,” Cervantes said. “He utilized a rope that he had in his vehicle and tossed the rope to the injured motorcyclist.”

Cervantes said it was harrowing because the motorcyclist was in and out of consciousness and had “significant” injuries to one of his arms that made it difficult for him to hang on to the rope.

The injured motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, hung on to the rope and went to the edge of the canal, but he released the rope and moved down further from the canal.

Officers arrived and formed a human chain and safely removed the injured man by using the rope.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and had a concussion, injured arm and a broken back. He’s listed in stable condition.

“The action of the off-duty officer, without a doubt saved this individual’s life,” Cervantes said.

The investigation is ongoing of how the man lost control of his motorcycle. Officers ruled out DUI.

The water was moving fast, Cervantes said.

“If the injured motorcyclist would have made it to the bridge, I believe we could’ve had a very different story,” Cervantes said. “A very tragic outcome. That’s been our experience. You get to those locations, a lot of things that can happen. The undertow is very significant.

“Only by the grace of God, we’re so fortunate that Officer Xiong was present and had a rope that saved this individual’s life. It’s a wonderful outcome.”