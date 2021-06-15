‘Invest in our youth.’ Fresno launches ‘Day at the Zoo’ for kids

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, center, with Fresno EOC CEO Emilia Reyes, left, and Fresno Chaffee Zoo CEO Jon Dohlin, right, announces area youth will be allowed in free to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo this summer through the ‘One Fresno - Day At The Zoo’ during a press conference Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer Tuesday helped kicked off California’s Summer opening with a Day at the Zoo, which will allow Fresno’s disadvantaged kids a chance to visit the Chaffee Zoo free on Tuesdays.

At a news conference in front of the zoo in Roeding Park, Dyer said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the city’s children, emotionally, physically, and mentally. Affording them an opportunity to get out as pandemic restrictions ease is one way to help them get a semblance of normalcy back into their lives.

“We have a responsibility to invest in our youth,” he said.

Through the recently-formed One Fresno Foundation, Dyer said $10,000 is being donated to zoo tickets, which will be distributed to area youth though multiple organizations, including Centro La Familia, the Economic Opportunity Commission and the West Fresno Family Resource Center. Fresno FAX buses will provide transportation.

Jon Dohlin, zoo director, said the project is about “inspiring the youth of Fresno to think beyond their current circumstances.”

Emilia Reyes, chief executive officer of the EOC, said children in underserved populations are vulnerable. She said her parents were often too busy to take time to take their children to the zoo, which can be an “experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.”