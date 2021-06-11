Motorcyclist dies in crash along Clovis highway. The CHP says he may have been racing

A man died along Highway 168 in Clovis on Friday night when he was thrown from a motorcycle, possibly while racing another motorist.

The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, on westbound 168 at the on-ramp from Bullard Avenue.

CHP Sgt. Garrett Peck said the man was riding the motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he veered toward the right shoulder and lost control.

The Bullard Avenue on-ramp to Highway 168 is blocked as the California Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Friday, June 11, 2021, in Clovis, California. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

The man was ejected off the motorcycle and landed along the on-ramp, the CHP stated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appeared that the motorcyclist was racing another vehicle at the time of the crash, Peck said. That second vehicle had driven away before CHP officers arrived.

No information on the other vehicle was available, according to Peck.