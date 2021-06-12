Car crash knocks out power to hundreds of homes, businesses in central Fresno

About two dozen homes and businesses in central Fresno remained without electricity Saturday afternoon, hours after a driver demolished a utility pole on Blackstone Avenue south of McKinley Avenue.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. when the driver of a white two-door coupe heading east on Pine Avenue drove through a stop sign at Blackstone and struck the pole along the east side of Blackstone.

It was initially reported as a hit-and-run, but the driver was found by officers only a short distance from the car, Fresno Police Department Sgt. James Fowler said.

The driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel before hitting a power pole at Blackstone and Pine avenues in central Fresno shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021. PG&E crews tended to downed lines, with power interrupted to more than 600 customers. Tim Sheehan The Fresno Bee

Live power lines were down on the street as a result of the crash. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews responded to tend to the power lines.

PG&E’s website indicated that power was disrupted for several hours to as many as 626 residential and business customers in an area east and west of Blackstone Avenue south of McKinley Avenue.

As of noon, PG&E reported that power was restored to all but 28 customers. Electricity was expected to be back in service to those homes and businesses by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Fowler said the driver was not intoxicated, but that he told officers he had fallen asleep behind the wheel of the car. No arrest was made nor was one planned, Fowler added.