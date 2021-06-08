‘He’s always got a special place in our hearts.’ Slain Fresno barber remembered

Candles, pictures and written words on a poster line up along side Colima’s Fade Shop to remember Alex Solorio, who was found dead inside the northwest barber shop last week.

The 23-year-old was found unresponsive May 30 by an employee at the barbershop as they were going to open for business in the 6800 block of North Blackstone Avenue, near Herndon. Officers arrived and found Solorio dead inside the business suffering from trauma to his body.

That is concerning for neighboring business owner Aaron Lyon.

The Elevations Glass Gallery & Smoke Shop owner said crime in the area has been “escalating” and the neighboring businesses are concerned.

He wished something could’ve been done to prevent a violent crime from happening.

Lynn will remember Solorio as an “outgoing and polite guy.”

“Strangely enough, he was the first one to give my kids and myself our first haircuts after COVID (restrictions), which was a big deal that day, as everyone knows,” Lyon said. “He’s always got a special place in our hearts. We’ve just been really bummed. I think all of the neighbors seem down right now because he was just a nice guy, a joy to be around and a kind person.”

A GoFundMe account has been established for Solorio’s family, who described him as a “loving brother, son, dad, cousin, friend and very talented barber.”

Detectives seeking information

Authorities are continuing to investigate the homicide.

Witnesses told officers that some type of function occurred earlier in the morning with maybe a disturbance.

Detectives are trying to determine the events leading up to Solorio’s death and asking anyone with information to contact police and can remain anonymous at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.