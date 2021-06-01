Local

Suspicious death in northwest Fresno under investigation by detectives

Detectives investigated the discovery of a body in northwest Fresno on Tuesday morning, and a police spokeswoman said that the death appears suspicious.

Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega said that officers received a 911 call about 7 a.m. directing officers to the 4200 block of North Holt Avenue, where the victim, a man in his 60s, was discovered. He had suffered some type of trauma and was deceased.

Detectives are going through the neighborhood in a search for witnesses.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
