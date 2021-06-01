Crime

Man killed by multiple gunshots near downtown Fresno

Fresno police Tuesday reported that a man who was wounded by gunfire south of downtown Fresno did not survive his injuries after he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the victim, a man in his late 30s, south of Woodward Avenue on Van Ness Avenue.

Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega said the shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. The victim was slumped against a building when officers arrived. He had been shot multiple times

The homicide was the 34th in the city in 2021.

This story will be updated.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service