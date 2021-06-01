Man killed by multiple gunshots near downtown Fresno

Fresno police Tuesday reported that a man who was wounded by gunfire south of downtown Fresno did not survive his injuries after he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the victim, a man in his late 30s, south of Woodward Avenue on Van Ness Avenue.

Sgt. Diana Trueba-Vega said the shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m. The victim was slumped against a building when officers arrived. He had been shot multiple times

The homicide was the 34th in the city in 2021.

This story will be updated.