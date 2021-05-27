Local
Resident awakes to find his apartment in flames in northeast Fresno. Eight displaced
Eight people were displaced early Thursday after an apartment fire erupted near East Ashlan and North Chestnut avenues, the Fresno Fire Department reported.
Battalion Chief Sean Johnson said a resident of the complex awoke shortly after 8 a.m. to find his room was in flames. The resident managed to escape, and firefighters arrived a short time later.
No one was hurt in the blaze, but one dog was reported missing.
The cause of the blaze and the amount of damage is under investigation.
