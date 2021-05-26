Response skills tested during mock emergency at Fresno Yosemite International

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport conducted a simulated full-scale emergency exercise on Wednesday.

The exercise, required by the FAA every three years, tests airfield disaster preparedness and response by simulating a full-scale aircraft emergency.

Using an Army Blackhawk helicopter, the mass-casualty drill gave first responders the opportunity to practice emergency techniques in the mock exercise, creating a real-time practice environment for airport personnel and multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional response coordination that would be necessary in the event of an actual incident.

Fire trucks utilized their water cannons in laying down water as a fire precaution as part of the drill.