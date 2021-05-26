Local
One dead in house fire in northeast Fresno
One person died Wednesday in a house fire in northeast Fresno, fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 11:50 a.m. at a home on North Dearing Avenue in a neighborhood near East Gettysburg and North Chestnut avenues.
Crews arrived at 11:56 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames. Neighbors told firefighters a person was potentially inside the house.
“Once they were able to get inside, the entire building was engulfed in fire,” Fresno Fire spokesman Shane Brown said.
“They did a primary search and they located a victim, which they then confirmed at that time was a fatality.”
The fire was under control at 12:19 p.m.
One firefighter suffered burns to the side of his face, but is expected to be fine, Brown said. A second firefighter avoided injury after partially falling through the roof.
