One dead in house fire in northeast Fresno

One person died Wednesday in a house fire in northeast Fresno, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 11:50 a.m. at a home on North Dearing Avenue in a neighborhood near East Gettysburg and North Chestnut avenues.

Crews arrived at 11:56 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames. Neighbors told firefighters a person was potentially inside the house.

“Once they were able to get inside, the entire building was engulfed in fire,” Fresno Fire spokesman Shane Brown said.

“They did a primary search and they located a victim, which they then confirmed at that time was a fatality.”

The fire was under control at 12:19 p.m.

One firefighter suffered burns to the side of his face, but is expected to be fine, Brown said. A second firefighter avoided injury after partially falling through the roof.

