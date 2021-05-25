Smoke and sirens at Fresno Yosemite International? Don’t panic, it’s just a drill

Police, firefighters and other first-responder agencies will descend on Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday morning for a major aircraft emergency.

The event is a simulation required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration to practice the ability of local agencies to respond to a real-life emergency.

The exercise area will be near the northwest corner of the airport, just beyond Runway 29-R and its adjoining taxiway, east of Chestnut Avenue and south of Dakota avenue. The drill is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon.

The exercise is not open to the public, but passing drivers or residents who live near the airport may see evidence of the large-scale emergency response, including a slew of emergency vehicles including police cars, fire engines, ambulances and more, as well as smoke to simulate an aircraft emergency.

People with police-scanner radios may also hear simulated emergency radio chatter related to the exercise.

The practice will include landing medical evacuation helicopters on the airfield picking up volunteers made up with realistic-looking injuries to be taken to local hospitals.

Among the participating agencies are the airport’s police and fire services, Fresno Police Department, Fresno Fire Department, Fresno Area Express, the Fresno Office of Emergency Services, the Federal Aviation Administration, American Ambulance, Clovis Police Department, the 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard, 1106th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group, the Community Emergency Response Team, and local air carriers.