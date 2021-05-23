Local
Children ages 6, 7 and woman, 28, hurt as SUV rolls over in possible DUI crash, CHP says
Three people were seriously hurt — including children ages 6 and 7 — and another person also injured Sunday night when an SUV crashed and flipped over in Fresno County, with the California Highway Patrol reporting it as a DUI-related investigation.
The crash happened at 7:26 p.m. along Highway 145, just north of Clinton Avenue.
Headed south on the 145 toward Clinton at a speed of 50 mph to 60 mph, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ran off the road and through a yard where it hit fencing, CHP Sgt. Matt Radke said.
The vehicle rolled at least once, Radke said, with a 6-year-old boy thrown from the SUV. In addition to the 7-year-old boy, a 28-year-old woman also suffered major injuries. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, had minor to moderate injuries, Radke said. He also was taken to the hospital.
No child seats were used, Radke said. While the 7-year-old remained in the vehicle, it wasn’t clear if the woman also was ejected from the SUV.
Radke called it a DUI-related crash and said the four were coming from Skaggs Park with other family members traveling behind.
This story will be updated.
