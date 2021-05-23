Children ages 6, 7 and woman, 28, hurt as SUV rolls over in possible DUI crash, CHP says

Three people were seriously hurt — including children ages 6 and 7 — and another person also injured Sunday night when an SUV crashed and flipped over in Fresno County, with the California Highway Patrol reporting it as a DUI-related investigation.

The crash happened at 7:26 p.m. along Highway 145, just north of Clinton Avenue.

Headed south on the 145 toward Clinton at a speed of 50 mph to 60 mph, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ran off the road and through a yard where it hit fencing, CHP Sgt. Matt Radke said.

Three people were seriously hurt, including children ages 6 and 7, when a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon rolled over in a crash along Highway 145, just north of Clinton Avenue, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Fresno County. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee

The vehicle rolled at least once, Radke said, with a 6-year-old boy thrown from the SUV. In addition to the 7-year-old boy, a 28-year-old woman also suffered major injuries. The woman had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, had minor to moderate injuries, Radke said. He also was taken to the hospital.

No child seats were used, Radke said. While the 7-year-old remained in the vehicle, it wasn’t clear if the woman also was ejected from the SUV.

Radke called it a DUI-related crash and said the four were coming from Skaggs Park with other family members traveling behind.

This story will be updated.