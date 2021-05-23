Motorcyclist dies after striking tree, closing stretch of a major Fresno roadway

A motorcyclist died after apparently accelerating from a stop at a Fresno intersection and crashing into a tree, police said Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Herndon and Blythe avenues, with a stretch of Herndon shut down as investigators worked the scene.

Fresno Police officers responded about 3 p.m. and found the man, described as a 30-year-old and the only person on the motorcycle. He died after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

A motorcycle rests on its side along Herndon Avenue after a crash in which the motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon, May 23, 2021, in Fresno, California. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee

“He was conscious, he was still alive,” Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson said, “however there were major injuries from the accident.”

No other vehicles were involved. It appeared the man had stopped for a red light while going east on Herndon. When the light turned green, he accelerated at a “high rate of speed” and struck the tree, Hudson said.

Trees line the right shoulder just past the intersection, with more a short distance away along the median. A sidewalk and field, closed off by fencing, is farther up the right shoulder of Herndon where the motorcycle came to rest on its side.

The man was wearing a helmet. The Police Department’s crash reconstruction unit was continuing its investigation.

Eastbound lanes of Herndon and the westbound turn lane off Herndon onto Blythe were expected to be closed for at least two hours.