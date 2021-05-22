See the destruction after pickup crashes through Valley house, then into loaded big rig

A pickup driver crashed into and drove through a vacant Visalia home Saturday morning, then continued through a wooden fence and back onto the road where he collided with a loaded semi-truck, toppling the big rig and spilling its load of produce, police said.

Multiple calls were taken by the Visalia Police Department regarding the crash at Houston Avenue, east of Ben Maddox Way, shortly after 10 a.m., according to a news release.

Officers determined the driver of a silver Dodge Ram was going north on Stover Street when for some reason he crashed through the home in the 1500 block of east Cecil Avenue. The man was not identified.

Damage is seen at a Visalia home where a pickup crashed through the house, then through a fence and into a big rig Saturday, May 22, 2021. Submitted Visalia Police Department

The pickup exited the back of the house, then went through a wooden fence and onto Houston Avenue where it collided with a semi-truck. The big rig was pulling a trailer full of what appeared to be oranges.

Photos provided by police show the semi and a trailer flipped on their sides, with the produce spilled on the road. The semi-truck was going west on Houston toward Ben Maddox Way, according to the release.

The driver of a pickup crashed into and through a vacant Visalia home, then went through a fence before colliding with a semi-truck Saturday, May 22, 2021, according to police. Submitted Visalia Police Department

The driver of the pickup was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center. His condition was not available. The semi-truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.