Woman engulfed in flames after car crashes into southwest Fresno market

A car crashed into a closed southwest Fresno market and triggered a fire Sunday afternoon, leaving a woman hospitalized and police trying to figure out what led to the crash and her role in it.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and the woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but her condition was not provided. It remained unclear if she was the driver or a passenger in the car, Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros said.

Fresno Fire crews work the scene after a car crashed into a produce market in the southwest area of the city Sunday, May 9, 2021, with police saying a woman was injured but that it was still unclear if she was the driver. Larry Valenzuela lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

Just after 2:30 p.m. officers received reports that a vehicle had crashed into a building in the area of Martin and California avenues. Police arrived and found the car inside the produce market with the fire under way.

Fire crews were on the scene shortly thereafter, made their way inside and found a woman out of the car but engulfed in flames.

No one else was found in the building. The market was closed at the time of the crash, police said.

Moments before the crash, according to Viveros, officers on an unrelated traffic stop in the area saw the vehicle that would crash into the building traveling at a high rate of speed.