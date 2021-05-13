After more than a year, this iconic Fresno movie theater reopens with a complete remodel

It’s the end of an era, and the start of another, for a longtime anchor at River Park shopping center.

The art-deco signage and neon lights at the former Regal Edwards Theater are gone from the building’s facade, as is the large sign out back, though its imprint can still be seen from Highway 41.

New signage will come, but not before the newly remodeled Regal Cinemas reopens to the public. Pending final inspections, the theater will open with a first screening at noon Friday.

This is more than a quick rebrand and new coat of paint, says Tracy Kashian, River Park’s senior vice president of marketing and public relations. The mutli-million dollar remodel and rebranding was announced last summer, along with 15-year lease agreement for the theater.

Almost every aspect of the theater has been updated, from the ticket booth (which was removed and replaced with an indoor ticket kiosk) to the floors, seating and concessions.

“We were competing with the new theaters being built around town,” Kashian says.

“Now, we are one of those brand new theaters.”

Inside, the theater has done away with the earth tones, wall murals and old-world theater feel.

The new Regal Cinemas is modern and sleek; all gray and black with pops of neon. The black tile floor in the massive concourse has sparkles of light. The branding for the theater’s three luxury viewing options — IMAX, 4DX and Screen X — is oversized and bright as to not be missed.

The IMAX was moved from its old location outside the theater.

The 4DX screen, with its immersive movie-going tech, opened in 2019 and was one of three 4DX’s in California. ScreenX offers a multi-projection theater experience that actually extends the screen out on to the auditorium walls for a 270-degree panoramic visual.

In all, the theater now has 19 screens. Of those, 13 will be up and running for the reopening.

So, yes, there is still some work to be done.

The theater’s bar section — where guests can get beer, wine and cocktails — won’t be open immediately. Same with the VIP area, which is being built in the south section of the theater and will include a separate bar and lounge area.

A digital ribbon display is also being installed around the inside walls of the theater. It will have a rolling update of new movies, screen times and the like.

But the reopening still marks a big moment for the center and will be welcomed by other tenants, who in pre-pandemic days, would schedule employees around movie openings and showtimes, knowing there would overflow.

“It’s the grandmother of the center,” Kashian says.

“This is a big draw.”