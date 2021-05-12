British meat pies? You can get them in the Fresno area when this new food truck opens

This steak and blue cheese pasty (pronounced PAST-ee) is a popular favorite on the new Union Jacks Pasty Shack debuting in Clovis. Special to the Bee

A little bit of the United Kingdom is making its way to Fresno and Clovis with the debut of a food truck serving handheld meat pies.

The Cornish pasties (pronounced “PAST-ees,” and rhymes with “last ease”) served on the Union Jacks Pasty Shack truck are a British street food with a long history.

They’re little pastries, usually with meat wrapped inside.

The steak and blue cheese pasty is one of the most popular varieties in the U.K. that will be served on the truck.

Other pasties on the menu: spicy Tandoori chicken, ham and cheese, chicken and chorizo, and vegetarian three cheese and onion.

Sausage rolls are also available, a smaller option featuring pork sausage wrapped in buttery puff pastry with Sriracha ketchup dip.

The truck makes its debut Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. at 1030 Gettysburg Ave. in Clovis. Free samples of the food will be given away.

To see the truck’s schedule of where it will be in the future, follow Union Jacks Pasty Shack on Facebook and Instagram.

British food in Fresno/Clovis?

So how did a staple of British food – even the queen has said she enjoys a pasty – end up in central California?

A company called Big Bear Apparel is behind it.

The print shop specializing in screen printing for uniforms and school sports teams has offices in the U.K. and Clovis.

It recently moved to a new location on Gettysburg Avenue that will also be celebrated during the ribbon cutting.

