Because 3-D isn’t immersive enough, Regal debuts seat-shaking 4DX theaters in Fresno

Watch the official trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ In 1969 Los Angeles, a former Western star and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don't recognize anymore. "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 1969 Los Angeles, a former Western star and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don't recognize anymore. "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Dakota Fanning.

Fresno now has its first 4-D movie theater — make that 4DX.

Regal Edwards Fresno opened its 4DX on Friday, according to a news release from the company.

The auditorium is equipped with immersive movie-going tech. Think special effects (to simulate wind, fog, rain and lightning for example), motion motion-synchronized seats and a system that pumps in scents (some may remember Smell-O-Vision).

Fresno is one of just three 4DX locations operated by Regal in California, though the company is working to have 85 such theaters in the U.S. over the next several years, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“As we continue to implement cutting-edge innovation in our theatres, we are thrilled to bring the groundbreaking 4DX experience to Fresno moviegoers,” said Richard Grover, Regal’s vice president of communications.

The 4DX technology isn’t new.





Worldwide, the theaters have been a thing since 2010. A Rolling Stone writer got a preview of the technology in 2014 and offered some thoughts on the experience: “You may have to relearn how to watch a movie,” for one.

One reviewer recently watched “Avengers: Infinity War,” in 4DX and called it “erm… interesting.” He got punched in the head twice.

Tickets to Fresno’s 4DX theater are available now at slightly more than normal prices. An adult ticket to see “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (the first movie showing in the format in Fresno) costs $21.98, or $19.78 for a matinee.



