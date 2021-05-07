Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown Fresno, police say

Several streets in downtown Fresno were blocked to traffic early Friday morning after a man was hit by a passing train near Community Regional Medical Center.

The man, who police said was in his 40s, was hit around 3:30 a.m. while standing on the tracks near Illinois and Diana streets. The conductor did sound the train’s horn.

The man died at the scene, police said.

The stopped train affected traffic into downtown including at Tulare and Fresno Streets for several hours. The scene was cleared and traffic reopened by 7 a.m. police said.