Field worker ejected from vehicle, killed in collision with big rig in Kings County

One field worker died and another suffered major injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a big rig in Kings County, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at State Route Highway 198 near 28th Avenue.

Sgt. Jose Macias said the two field workers, believed to be in their 50s, were traveling on a dirt road in a Ford pickup truck when they tried to get onto Highway 198 and pulled out in front of a big rig.

The big rig, which was traveling westbound on the freeway, was unable to stop in time and collided with the truck.

The driver of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle and run over by the big rig. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger inside the truck was airlifted to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the big rig was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Macias said it is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.