Driver dies in rollover crash in Fresno County. The car struck a telephone pole, CHP says

A man was killed Friday morning in a crash that downed a telephone pole on De Wolf Avenue southeast of Fresno.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. as the driver of a Mercedes Benz C300 was speeding north on De Wolf near East Adams Avenue. He lost control of the car south of East Walter Avenue, veered off the road and slammed into the telephone pole.

The force of the crash sheared the telephone pole and flipped the Mercedes

The driver, who has yet to be identified, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, the CHP reported. He died at the scene.

The CHP said it’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash; toxicology results are pending.

A section of De Wolf was closed for several hours while officers investigated and crews worked to repair the telephone pole.