Firefighters knock down grass fire in southeast Fresno. Outbuilding destroyed

Fresno firefighters Wednesday knocked down a grass fire at North Peach and East Tulare avenues before it could spread to nearby houses, but a spokesman said the blaze highlighted the danger posed by rapidly warming temperatures.

The fire erupted in a large field with foot-tall grass and destroyed an outbuilding. Spokesman John Creasy said fighting the blaze was was more difficult because fencing had been erected around the structure to keep out transients; the fencing had to be cut.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or what the financial cost of the blaze would be.

Creasy said the need to clear grass and weeds to provide a defensible space for nearby homes is more important now that the thermometer is climbing.